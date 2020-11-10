Rudolph "Rudy" PlachGreenville - Rudolph "Rudy" Oscar Plach, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020, with his loving wife and family at his side. Rudy was born in Appleton on December 8, 1934, to the late John and Rose (Van Gompel) Plach. He proudly served his country in the Air Force from 1952-1956; he had the privilege to fly on the Honor Flight in 2014 which he truly enjoyed. Rudy was united in marriage to Nancy Riehl on April 30, 1960, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Appleton. They enjoyed 60 memorable years together. They moved to Greenville in 1970 and joined SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church where he was an usher for 40 years.Rudy worked at Appleton Papers for 38 years retiring in 1994. He drove bus for Hortonville schools enjoying all his students and acquired the name "Rud the Dude" He enjoyed fishing, deer, and bear hunting with his sons and friends. Rudy loved swimming and watching the ducks in his backyard pond. He especially loved buying fish food for the grandchildren and special neighbor kids to feed the fish and using cheese curds for bait to catch the big ones.Rudy loved camping; our motorcycle trips, our many travels, and winters in Yuma, AZ.Rudy we watched you grow tired with every passing day and our hearts grew heavier as we watched you fade away and then we knew the time had come for us to let you go, and those who loved you sure do know. Remembering you will be easy; we will do it every day and knowing you are in God's arms will take the sting away. We'll always love and miss you.Rudy is survived by his wife Nancy; children: Thomas (Sham) Plach, Julie (Mark) Marcille, Scott (Lori) Plach, Kim (William) Bowe; grandchildren: Danielle and Nathan Plach, Rhonda (Brad) Gaertner, Renee Peters, and Gregory Griesbach, Brianne Plach, William, Justin, and Kayla Bowe; great-grandchildren, Logan Gaertner, Dylan Gaertner, Blake Griesbach, and Madison Bowe; brother John Plach; sister-in-law Betty Plach; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: James (Judy) Riehl, Louis Riehl, Steven (Bev) Riehl, Mark Stapel, Jean Fuhrmann, Catherine Puls, Lois Volkman, Judith Riehl, Gloria Riehl Carol Wendt, and Arlene Riehl. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Rudy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James and Lawrence "Butch"; brother in-laws and sister in-laws: Roberta Plach, Marion Plach, Paul Riehl, Wesley Riehl, Leslie Riehl, Gerald Riehl, Leo Riehl, Danny Lee Riehl, Thomas Riehl, Keith Riehl, Leonard Riehl; Lois Riehl, Patricia Riehl, Sharon Stapel, Norbert Fuhrmann, Jerry Puls, Robert Volkman, and Larry Wendt; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nolan (Rose) Riehl.A private funeral mass will be held for Rudy and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rudy's funeral ceremony will be recorded and available for viewing on the funeral home website.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to support some of Rudy's favorite local charities and may be directed to the funeral home.Rudy's family would like to extend a special thank you to Ascension Home Care and Hospice for their loving care of Rudy.