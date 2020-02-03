|
|
Ruel Eugene Gatewood Jr.
Appleton - The Salvation Army called him "the hat man" because he knitted over 500 hats for the homeless of Appleton. This phase and many others define the life of Ruel Eugene Gatewood Jr., who was born in Rochester, Mn on April 26th, 1930 and passed away in Appleton February 1st, 2020. He was a student. First graduating from Rochester High School, then attending college in Mankato and finishing his studies in Physical Claims Adjusting at Vale Technical college. As a husband to Doris Ann Eastman, his high school sweetheart, who he married on May 13,1950 he was lovingly called "daddy." The Minnesota National Guard, where he was a soldier for over 20 years referred to him as Captain Gatewood. The men he trained during the Korean conflict at Camp Rucker in Alabama used the words: tough; single minded; and focused to describe their leader. Later in his military career, the men of the 47th Infantry Division of Minnesota's National Guard saluted him as their Commander.
To Charlotte (Steven Vogt), Gregory (Dixie), Karen (Nicholas Tseffos) and Paul (Kimberly) he was a loving parent, mentor and Boy Scout leader. He was also a teacher; not only to his son's, who he trained to become Insurance Claims Adjustors, but to the children who attended his Sunday School classes at the United Methodist church, and to the parishioners as a Certified Lay Speaker and Disciple class leader. His 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren would receive letters, cards, and emails from him signed "with love Grandpa Rueler." His caring friends at Ridgeview Highlands, where he lived for the last 8 1/2 years, recognized him as a "Wii-Bowling enthusiast and expert Bingo caller." His family who preceded him in death, parents Ruel Sr. and Mary Elizabeth, and his brother David, only knew him as Junior.
A celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church - 325 E Franklin St, Appleton on Saturday February 15th. Visitation from 9-11am followed by funeral service at 11am. The family wishes to thank numerous friends, Thedacare Hospice services, and Cherry Meadows for the love and care they gave Ruel and the family over the last two months.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020