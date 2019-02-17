|
|
Russ A. Wilson
Appleton - Russ A. Wilson, 49, of Appleton, passed away on February 13, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1969 to Roy and Sandra (Giles) Wilson.
Russ attended Menasha High School, and then continued onto Fox Valley Tech and UW-Stout graduating with high honors attaining a hotel management degree. He also served his country in the United States Navy.
Russ was a member of the VFW. He enjoyed coin collecting, cooking and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his mother; Sandra Wilson, one brother; Eric (Denise) Wilson, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Russ was preceded in death by his father; Roy Wilson and Paternal and Maternal grandparents.
A memorial service for Russ will take place at a later date. Please check the Valley Funeral Home website for updates.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Mayo Clinic for all their help they gave to Russ.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 17, 2019