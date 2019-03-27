|
Russell (Uncle Buck) Beckman
Appleton - A lifetime resident of Appleton, WI, born to Bill & Maude (Ellefson) Beckman on March 31st, 1928, Russ passed away on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend, and daily patron of the Golden Basket in Appleton. After serving his time in the Korean War, Russ came home and married his bride, Bonnie Groff, on Nov. 19th, 1955. She beat him to heaven's door on March 8th, 1998. Nicknamed "Flip", he loved driving his stock cars out at the Apple Creek Raceway. He even convinced Bonnie to participate in the Powder Puff Derby.
Russ is survived by daughter Anne (Wayne) Strauch. Grandchildren Dawn (Matthew Robinson) Remmel, Danielle (Michael) Rose, and Robb Strauch. Baby Grands; Jaxson Schroeder-Rose, Hudson Rose, Sam Rose, and Harley Peters-Strauch. Sister-in-law's Joyce Groff and Nadine Groff, and all his coffee buddies at the Golden Basket. He was preceded in death by his siblings, and nephews Billy Beckman and Roger Froehlich.
A memorial service will be held at 4PM on THURSDAY, MARCH 28TH at Highland Memorial Park Chapel, 3131 N. Richmond St., with Chaplain Brad McIntyre officiating. Visitation will be from 3-4PM prior to the service.
Condolences can be sent to 913 E. Northwood Dr., Appleton 54911
A special thank you to the caring staff at the Atrium, Little Chute.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019