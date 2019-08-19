|
Russell E. Miller
Hortonville - Russell E. Miller, age 86, of Hortonville, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. The Christian Funeral for Russell will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenville (W7265 School Road) with Rev. John Qualmann officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation for Russell will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A complete obituary will be in the Wednesday edition of the Post Crescent.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019