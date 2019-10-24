Services
Russell Kriplean


1940 - 2019
Russell Kriplean Obituary
Russell Kriplean

Appleton - Russell Kriplean passed away surrounded by family and friends at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 79.

He was born on August 18, 1940 to John and Suzanna Kriplean in Medford Wisconsin. Married Corrine Beckman in 1962 and enjoyed almost 58 years of marriage. In his early years Russell worked at Miller Electric and ran his own roofing and siding company. Eventually he worked as a welder for Oshkosh Corporation, where he retired from after 19 years.

Russell is survived by his loving wife Corrine, daughter Kelly (Neil) Engel, Thomas (Lori) Kriplean. Grandchildren Nick, Zachary, Jacob, Josh, Noah, Jenna and Matthew. Sister Estelle, Brother in-law Keith (Doris) Beckman and many loving Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, also brothers Mel, Chester, Lester, and Sisters Marcella, Lucy, and Delores. Also an infant Grandson Christopher.

He loved spending time at their cottage on Chute Pond with all his family, friends, and great neighbors. Fishing was #1 and doing loving chores with everyone. He was the greatest handyman of all time!

Special thank you to ThedaCare hospice and staff for their care and support.

There will be a family celebration at a later date. Cremation will be at Valley Funeral Home.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
