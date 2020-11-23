Russell R. Otto Sr.New London - Russell R. Otto, Sr., age 80,passed from his earthly body to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from lung and bone cancer. Russ was born on April 22, 1940 to August and Leona (Scherning) Otto. He spent his early life on a farm in the Shiocton area before moving to New London where he graduated from New London High School in 1958. He married Diane Kopitzke on July 25, 1964. He worked at 7 UP in Milwaukee until they returned to the Fox Valley area, eventually settling down permanently in New London. Russ kept busy with many jobs over the years, working part-time at Super Value Grocery Store and Wal-Mart in New London to name a couple. His main job for over 40 years was at ARAMARK (ARA) Vending Services in Menasha, Wisconsin, where he rarely missed a day of work due to illness or weather conditions (much to the dismay of those who lived closer and didn't want to drive in during some of those big snow storms over those years). Russ belonged to Emanuel Lutheran Church, where he was an usher when his children were small. He kept busy when not at work with fishing, tending his tomatoes and other garden plants, watching Westerns and war movies, mowing the lawn on his rider, spoiling his cats and great-grandchildren, keeping up with his weekly sign-ins around town, and shooting the breeze with anyone who had time to spare.Russell is survived by his daughters, Kay (Gary) Swick, Kimberly; Karin (Vernon) Schirpke, New London; and Kristine (Shannon) Glenn, Appleton; grandchildren, Bailie and Brice Swick; Heather (Aaron) Ott, Holly Schirpke, Ashley (Jamie) Haese, Austin (Heather) Schirpke, Autumn (Luke) Brueggemann, and Hailie (Bradley) Siewert; Sammantha Otto; and Kellan and Nevan Glenn; great-grandchildren Keylee Schirpke, Parker Ott, Meadow Ott, Elowyn Ott, Teagen Haese; sister, Karen (William) Baehr, Kaukauna; sister-in laws, Donna Hoffman, New London, and Daryl (James) Kuehl, Stevens Point; brother-in-law, Douglas Kopitzke, Darboy and special friend, Judy.Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Diane E. (Kopitzke) Otto; son, Russell Otto, Jr.; grandson, Justin Swick; parents, August and Leona Otto; brother, Gary Otto and sister, Debra Lyons.The funeral service for Russell will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Mark Tiefel officiating. Visitation will take place form 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Ostrander Cemetery, Town of Mukwa.The family would like to thank the caring Hospice staff and the Emanuel Lutheran clergy, and all his loving, devoted friends. Caring, humorous, generous…thank you for sharing Saturday cartoons and making us your delicious eggs to eat while we watched, pitching softball games at family reunions (anyone knocking over his beer cup was automatically OUT), teaching us to throw darts (though you throwing left-handed and still winning was infuriating), playing many games of cards, shooting all the bad guys on TV for us, always being the willing chauffeur when needed, and demonstrating what a good work ethic looks like.