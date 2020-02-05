|
|
Russell W. Huss
Freedom - Russell W. Huss, age 97, died at Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly on Monday, February 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Freedom on May 24, 1922 to the late Albert and Celia (Carney) Huss. Russell married Bonnie Garvey and together, they had a daughter. Bonnie preceded him in death in 1963. In 1965, he married Beata (Aufreiter) Busse, who was also widowed at a young age. Together, they raised their blended family of five children on the farm outside of Freedom. Russell and Beata were married for almost 52 years, before she preceded him in death in 2017. In his younger years, he bowled and played softball in area leagues. He was a big fan of baseball, and was particularly happy to have lived long enough to see the Chicago Cubs win a World Series. He loved a good game of sheepshead and enjoyed fishing and raising chickens. Russell was an avid gardener and maintained a large garden into his 90's. He was a faithful man that made over 10,000 rosaries for missions. Russell always appreciated the companionship of his dogs through the years.
Russell is survived by his children: Sue Sawitski, Oshkosh; Kathy Peterson, Appleton; Jeanne (Bud) Treml, Green Bay; Tom (Diane) Busse, Madison; and Sherry (Pat) Buck, Appleton; grandchildren: Tracy (Mark) Kollock, Scott (Michele) Sawitski, Brian (special friend Jennifer Ponfil), Mike (special friend Maryann Hilt), and David (special friend Erin Ziemer) Peterson, Michelle (Teague) Maxfield, Trisha (Jean) Boussari, Ryan Treml, Jackie (Brian) Busse-Garcia, Damon (Amy) Busse, Matt (Tracy) Buck, and Anjy (Jeff) Vogel; great grandchildren: Russell Kollock, Claire and Tess Sawitski; Molli and Maggie Peterson; Nick, Josh, and Sam Peterson; Cadence, Keegan, and Braden Maxfield; Jason Boussari; Lucille and Bascom Busse-Garcia; Otto and Frank Busse; Loretta, William, and Beverly Buck; and was eagerly looking forward to the arrival of another great grandchild; and sisters: Elaine VandenBerg and Darlene Newhouse. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wives, Bonnie (Garvey) Huss and Beata (Aufreiter) Busse Huss; son-in-law, Don Peterson; nephew, Richard Huss; brother, Glenn (Rosemary) Huss; brothers-in-law: John VandenBerg, Robert Newhouse; and granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Peterson.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at ST. NICHOLAS PARISH (W2037 County Road S, Freedom) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Willard Vande Loo will officiate. Committal will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the care and compassion provided by the staff at Aspire Assisted Living, and the staff from Heartland Home Hospice, especially Becca and Shannon, for their care of Russ, and the support they gave the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020