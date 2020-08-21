1/1
Russell Wendt
Russell Wendt

Menasha - Russell Howard Wendt, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1941, to the late Russell Sr. and Elizabeth (Cross) Wendt at Theda Clark in Neenah. Russell lived most of his life in Menasha where he attended Menasha High School and graduated in 1960. He was known as "pee-wee". Russell was a great basketball and baseball player, he lettered in both sports all 4 years. He would have celebrated his 60 year class reunion and Russell would still be wearing his letter jacket. Russell married the love of his life, Judith Kasper, on November 9, 1963, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Menasha. Together they had 4 children Julie (Jeff) Van Marter, Jackie (Bob) LaFave, Jay (Vicki) Wendt and Jean (Greg) Shreve. He was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church most of his life, most recently a member at St. John's Lutheran Church in Saxeville. Russell was employed at the Banta Co. for 42 years, retiring in 2002. After he retired, Russell and Judith moved to Wild Rose residing at Pineland Park for the last 15 years. Russell loved to dance, when Elvis was on the Jukebox, he was on the dance floor. He was a member of Whitetails and Ducks Unlimited for over 50 years. Russell took joy in hunting with his son, Jay, brother, Bob, and nephew, Bob Jr. They duck hunted on the Hindenburg Line and Lone Willow on Lake Poygan, and Russell hunted these cherished spots for over 60 years. He enjoyed deer hunting with the same group in Waushara County and Shell Lake Wisconsin, and Russell enjoyed these trips for 60 years. Russell was a member of the Wild Rose Lion's club as well as served on the Menasha Park and Recreation Board.

Russell is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, children, brother Robert (Vonnie), in-laws Pat and Harry Buchkowski, beloved daughter Laura (Howard) Janis and her children Zack Michael and Jake, grandchildren Heather (Kyle) Schwarzbauer and her children Kylie, Braxton, Lexi; Tanner (Carly) Basler and his children Landon and Lincoln; Garrett Basler, Corey Shreve, Conner Shreve, Tyler Wendt, Rachel Wendt and Carly LaFave.

A celebration of Russell's life will be announced in the coming months. Please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com for an updated obituary.

Thank you to all the first responders and medical personnel at Theda Care Regional Medical Center of Neenah for the care and kindness given to our family.

Alzheimer 's disease was a part of Russell's life, please consider a donation in Russell's name to the Waushara County Department of Aging and Disability.

"For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest. A time to kill and a time to heal. A time to tear down and a time to build up. A time to cry and a time to laugh. A time to grieve and a time to DANCE. A time to scatter stones and a time to gather stones. A time to embrace and a time to turn away. A time to search and a time to quit searching. A time to keep and a time to throw away. A time to tear and a time to mend. A time to be quiet and a time to speak. A time to love and a time to hate. A time for war and a time for peace." Ecclesiastes 3:1-8






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
