Appleton - Ruth A. (Kuehne) Kaniess was born to eternal life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 91 years. She was born in Seymour, Wisconsin on September 18, 1929, daughter of the late Paul and Jennie (Thiel) Kuehne. Ruth was baptized and confirmed at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Seymour, and graduated from Seymour High School with the class of 1947. She later graduated from the Milwaukee Accredited School of Beauty Culture in Green Bay.
Ruth married Gerhard J. Kaniess on December 27, 1953, and moved to Suring, where her husband taught at Suring High School. In 1954 they moved to Appleton, where her husband took the call to teach at Fox Valley Lutheran High School.
Ruth was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church Dorcas Society, choir (50 years), and the Fox Valley Lutheran High School Ladies Guild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerhard, her parents, brother Alvin in 1957, son Daniel Kaniess on April 14 2012, brother-in-law Wallace Cudnohoski, and cousin Elisabeth Lange of Halle, Germany.
She is survived by her son James, his wife Susan, and their children Anna and Seth of Campbellsport, Wisconsin; a daughter-in-law Sharon Kaniess and children Kai and Kab of St. Paul, Minnesota; and sisters-in-law Jeanette Cudnohoski, Irene (Daniel) Thearle, and Judy (Roger) Groeschel.
Due to current health concerns, a private family service will be conducted.
The family expresses their appreciation to the staff at Heartland Hospice and Appleton Retirement Community.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be mailed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 129 S. Mason St. Appleton, WI 54914 OR Fox Valley Lutheran High School at 5300 N. Meade St. Appleton, WI 54913.
