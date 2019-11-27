|
|
Ruth Ann Beula
Appleton - Ruth Ann Beula, age 91, of Appleton, passed away on November 26, 2019 at a local hospital. Ruth was born on June 18, 1928 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin to Emil and Agnes (Gilboe) Skubal. She was a 1945 graduate of Rhinelander High School.
On September 10, 1949 she married Richard Beula and they enjoyed 43 years together. Ruth's first job out of school was as a telephone operator for AT&T. After she moved to Appleton, she was a long-time employee at Edison Elementary School where she worked as a Teacher's Aid for over 22 years. After Ruth retired, she continued to work at Edison in a volunteer capacity with the school's reading program for an additional 25 years. She also served her community as a scout leader working with both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Ruth was a former member of All Saints Episcopal Church and the female Masonic organization, The Order of the Eastern Star.
In her younger years Ruth enjoyed dancing to big band music and polkas. She also enjoyed reading, playing Dominoes and Canasta.
Ruth will be sadly missed by: children, Marcella Jane (John Campolo) Beula of Argyle, Texas; Susan Lynn (Todd DeNamur) Beula of Appleton; David (Susan Marie) Beula of Menasha, Wisconsin; Douglas (Cindy) Beula of Crivitz, Wisconsin, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard and all her siblings.
Funeral Services for Ruth will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Wichmann Funeral Homes, Superior Street location. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00am to 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to express a thank you to the staff of Appleton Retirement Community for being part of Ruth's family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019