Ruth Ann Sell
Appleton - Ruth Ann Sell, "Ruthie", age 71 of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away on June 14, 2019 in Appleton.
Ruth Ann was born on August 13, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, to Ruth and Richard Nylan. She went to school at Julienne High School in Dayton and later married Ronald A. Sell on April 20, 1968, also in Dayton.
Ruthie loved nature in all its forms. She enjoyed visiting and camping in parks and scenic areas. Gardening and cooking were two of her passions. Cooking for her family was especially an important pastime. She also had a flair for choosing home furnishings with style and comfort, creating an inviting home environment for all to share. Ruthie was very generous, and welcoming, she enjoyed opening her home to family for festive gatherings. She actively supported programs for children in need. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. It was said of her that she never met a stranger. We all miss her dearly.
Ruth Ann is survived by her husband: Ronald; her sons Benjamin and wife Kathleen (Gerrits), and Christopher and wife Natasha (Fahey-Flynn); a sister: Elaine Kiley; granddaughters Allison and Sylvia, and a grandson Dylan, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please send any donations to Make A Wish Wisconsin.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Bernard Church, located at 1617 W. Pine Street in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 28, 2019