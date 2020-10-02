1/1
Ruth Brantmeier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Brantmeier

Menasha, Wisconsin - Ruth Betty Brantmeier, age 88, of Menasha, passed away on October 1, 2020 at her residence.

Ruth was born on April 10, 1932 to the late John and Mary (Ellenbecker) Jochman in Appleton, WI. She was united in marriage to the late Lloyd Brantmeier in Appleton and together raised 4 children.

Ruth worked at ThedaClark Regional Medical Center, Neenah preparing food for patients.

In her spare time Ruth enjoyed cooking, canning, baking and taking care of other people. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by and will be dearly missed by her children, Ronald, Carla (Ronald) Tesch Steve and Shari (Dave) Herman; grandchildren, Sheri, Christine and Amber; great-grandchildren, Keiah, Allianna, Jaylynn, Catalina and Carter; sister, Joyce (Bill) Anderson; siblings-in-law, Leona Brantmeier, Myrna Brantmeier, Margaret Jochman and Richard Nichols; many other dear family and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her siblings, Nancy, Helen, Eleanor, Esther, Alfred, Robert and David.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Ruth at 11 AM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 2nd St., Menasha, WI 54952 by Rev. Paul Paider. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM to the time of mass. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family would like to extend a special thank to the hospital and hospice staffs for their care of Ruth, especially nurses Mary and Roberta.

To leave a special message or condolences for Ruth's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved