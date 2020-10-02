Ruth Brantmeier
Menasha, Wisconsin - Ruth Betty Brantmeier, age 88, of Menasha, passed away on October 1, 2020 at her residence.
Ruth was born on April 10, 1932 to the late John and Mary (Ellenbecker) Jochman in Appleton, WI. She was united in marriage to the late Lloyd Brantmeier in Appleton and together raised 4 children.
Ruth worked at ThedaClark Regional Medical Center, Neenah preparing food for patients.
In her spare time Ruth enjoyed cooking, canning, baking and taking care of other people. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by and will be dearly missed by her children, Ronald, Carla (Ronald) Tesch Steve and Shari (Dave) Herman; grandchildren, Sheri, Christine and Amber; great-grandchildren, Keiah, Allianna, Jaylynn, Catalina and Carter; sister, Joyce (Bill) Anderson; siblings-in-law, Leona Brantmeier, Myrna Brantmeier, Margaret Jochman and Richard Nichols; many other dear family and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her siblings, Nancy, Helen, Eleanor, Esther, Alfred, Robert and David.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Ruth at 11 AM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 2nd St., Menasha, WI 54952 by Rev. Paul Paider. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM to the time of mass. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.
The family would like to extend a special thank to the hospital and hospice staffs for their care of Ruth, especially nurses Mary and Roberta.
To leave a special message or condolences for Ruth's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.