Appleton, Wisconsin - Ruth Clara (Kalwitz) Carew, age 85, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Century Oaks Assisted Living, Appleton.

Ruth was born on March 6, 1934 in New London, WI to the late Charles and Ida (Spreeman) Kalwitz. She was united in marriage to Daniel Carew on May 21, 1955 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, New London. Following her marriage to Dan, they raised their 5 children in Appleton together.

Ruth enjoyed taking short road trips around the state (Door County and Minoqua), watching/attending Packer games, boating on Berry Lake, collecting lighthouses/ cookie jars, reading magazines/cookbooks, perusing Sunday shopping ads, yearly Black Friday shopathons with her girls and bus trips to Ft. Atkinson. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dan; children, Steven (Debra), Bruce (Bonnie), Sandra (Jeff) Hermanson, Susan (Bruce) Buchanan, Barbara (Justin) Tobias;

Grandchildren, Joshua (Kathryn) Hermanson, Nathan (Audra) Hermanson, Dustin Buchanan, Jessica Carew, Melissa Carew, Justin Carew and Jaclyn Carew; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Tyler, Annabelle, Alea, Maisy, Ruby and Matthew; a brother, Donald (Jeanette) Kalwitz; and many family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Kalwitz and grandson, Matthew Hermanson.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 S. State St., Appleton by Rev. Bill Swichtenberg. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 AM until the time of mass. Interment will follow at 3 PM in Most Precious Blood Catholic Cemetery, N3650 Bean City Rd., New London.

Ruth's family would like to thank all the wonderful staff who have taken care of her throughout her stay at Century Oaks. Words cannot express their gratitude to all of you.

To leave a special memory or condolences, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
