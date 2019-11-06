|
|
Ruth E. Kortbein
Menasha - Ruth E. Kortbein, age 90 of Menasha, formerly of Clintonville, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Oakridge Gardens Nursing Home, Menasha.
Ruth Esther Kortbein was born August 8, 1929 in Maywood, IL, daughter to the late Emil & Marguerite (Frillmann) Schnake. She attended Melrose Park High School and graduated with the class of 1947. Ruth later attended Concordia University at River Forest, IL, a school where several relatives attended as well. Ruth was studying to be a teacher, and was student teaching at Trinity Lutheran School, in the Township of Nicholson, WI, when she met Verlyn Kortbein at a wedding dance. Ruth was hired as a teacher even before her graduation because of the high demand. Verlyn & Ruth were later united in marriage in Melrose Park, IL on June 28, 1952. In 1955, the young family purchased a farm in the Town of Larrabee, where they raised their children and continued to farm until 1991. She was a long-time member of St. Martin Lutheran Church, Clintonville, where she served with the Ladies Aid. Ruth was a loving and gifted wife and mother to her family. She quilted, made clothing for the family, kept a large garden, and always encouraged education and activities for her children. Ruth was a gifted musician; she loved to play the piano for family and friends especially around the holidays; in her younger years, she was able to travel with the Concordia Band as a French horn player. Sunday was always family day; her children recall many day trips spent as a family away from the work on the farm. Ruth loved to hear a good story, specifically, the family's deer-hunting stories; she always would make chop suey and chocolate-chip cookies, and joined the hunters for a beer. She enjoyed Friday night fish-frys along with her brandy old-fashion sweet and loved cherry picking in Door County. Ruth will be remembered for her shy, reserved personality until she got to know you, and her wonderful sense of humor that has certainly rubbed off on the rest of the family.
Ruth is survived by her children: Marcia (George) Thayer, Karen Hill, Linda Glubka, Julie Kortbein, Mary (Martin Wobig) Kortbein, and son; Robert (Pam) Kortbein
Her son-in-law: Richard Lauterbach
Family lovingly extended to her 12 grandchildren: Erica Plesser, Lisa Payne, Dan Glubka, Mandy Hill, Chris Lauterbach, Jeff Lauterbach, Robert Hill, Stephen Hill, Sarah Blanks, Jace Kortbein, Lucas Lehman, & Mitchell Kortbein
Ruth also has 11 great-grandchildren: Marley, Mayzie, Andrew, Lydia, Addison, Mason, Michael, Matthew, Avery, Quinn, & Eleanor
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Verlyn; her loving daughter; Lois Lauterbach; and a treasured son-in-law; Mike Glubka.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Martin Lutheran Church, Clintonville, with the Rev. Brian Weber officiating. Interment will take place at St. Martin Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Larrabee.
Friends may call on Friday at the church from 9 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be directed to St. Martin Lutheran Church, Clintonville.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting the Kortbein family.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019