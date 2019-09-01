|
Ruth E. Petrie
Menasha, Wisconsin - Ruth E. "Ruthie" (Hoffman) Petrie, with her loving family by her, passed peacefully into our Lord's loving arms on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Ruth was born in Appleton, WI on May 22, 1922. Her loving parents were the late Warren and Marie (Etten) Sager of Greenville, WI. She enjoyed doing chores and playing with the animals on their family farm. Her love for animals stayed with her all her life and was passed on to her children.
Ruthie had been a performer with the Ringling Bros., Barnum & Bailey Circus in the early 1940s. Upon returning home she worked at Appleton Wire Works. It was during this time Ruthie and Al Petrie met, fell in love and were married on July 28, 1948 in Waukegan, IL, sharing 42 years together. Ruth and Al designed and built their current home on acreage they bought so she could have her dogs, cats, and horses.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lollie (Tony) Eskofski of Rapid River, MI; son/caregiver, Ron of Menasha; grandchildren, Bonnie Petrie, Al Petrie III, Tony Jr., Troy and Terry (April) Eskofski; great-granddaughter, Keerstyn Eskofski; daughter-in-law, Denese Petrie; step-daughter, Charmaine Endres; and sister-in-law, Esther (Petrie) Deitte. She is also survived by her "other daughter," Cheryl (Shawn) Fountaine-Kempf and her children: Doug (Crystal), Jason, and Jeremy Egger who thought of and loved Mom as their grandma as well.
Ruthie was preceded in death by her husband, Al; children, Al "Butch" Jr. and infant Patty; great-grandson, Andrew Petrie; siblings-in-law, Donald and Mary Hoffman; and special friends, Al Egger and Pearl Schultz.
A Memorial Service will be officiated at 2 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home-Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St, Menasha, WI. Family and friends may visit from 12 PM until the time of the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Menasha.
"As much as we miss you, Mumsie, we know it was a Blessing as you were ready and wanting to go. I believe in my heart that Daddy and Butch came and got you as you were so anxious to get outside, as if you knew. Several times over the past years you had sadly said how all your friends are gone. Now you're together again and probably having pizza and beer! Thank You for everything you did for all of us and for your crazy sense of humor and gentle, loving nature. A special Thank You to Cheryl for all she's done, Doug for being so good to and loving "Grammy", and especially my brother Ron for taking care of her so Mom could stay at home where she wanted to die. His final loving act was wheeling her outside a last time to look at her beloved "back 40" and see the deer grazing. It's the way she wanted to go. Mumsie/Ma/Mom/Grandma, we all love and miss you so very much." - Your family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019