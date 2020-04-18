|
|
Ruth M. Gehl
Appleton, Wiscsonsin - Ruth (Gregoire) Gehl, was reunited with her husband and son on Thursday, April 16, 2020, as she passed peacefully with her family by her side at St. Paul Elder Services, Kaukauna.
Ruth was born on December 9, 1924 in Stanley, WI to Raymond and Emma (Maier) Gregoire. As a child, Ruth and her family moved to St. John, WI where she helped out on the family farm. Prior to raising a family, her favorite job was working at the Manitowoc Shipyards, where they built submarines for WWII. On May 4, 1948, she married the love of her life, John (Jack) Gehl and resided in Hilbert, until, together, they built their family home in the town of Harrison.
Ruth enjoyed gardening and considered herself blessed to travel around the world with her husband and family with her last trip being to Kentucky at age 94. Ruth's faith kept her strong and helped sustain her through her life. She prayed daily and was a prayer warrior for all those that crossed her path. She was a true example of her favorite prayer that she said daily; "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
Ruth is survived by her son, David (Gloria) Gehl; daughters, Donna Gehl, Mary St. Clair and Annette (Kent) Hovie and a daughter-in-law, Connie Gehl, 13 grandchildren, Becky (Austin) Lelii, Jennifer (Dale) Fulwiler, Dolores Gallus, Patty (Joel) Boehmer, John (Kate) St. Clair, Doreen (Steve) Jokerst, Patrick (Alita) St. Clair, Debbie Gehl, Krissy (Justin) McCollum, Katrina (Luke) Leavitt, Daniel (Brooke) Gehl, KaliAnn (Mike Lichtensteiger) Hovie, Lisa Gehl and 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Cecilia VanDaalwyk, Lorraine Geiger and Marian Gregoire; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Paul (Carol) Gehl, Mark (Kathy) Gehl, Louise Gehl, Nona Gehl, Barbara (John) Komoroske, Matt (Candy) Gehl, and numerous friends.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Gehl; their son, Dennis Gehl, and son-in-law, John St. Clair; her parents, Raymond and Emma Gregoire and brothers, sisters and in-laws, Leon (Verble ) Gregoire, Urban (Dorothea) Gregoire, Eugene (Elaine) Gregoire and Kenny Gregoire, Germaine (Arnie) Schabach, Mary Margaret Gregoire, Jim VanDaalwyk and Joe Geiger. Also, Jack's parents, Cyril and Rose Gehl; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law through marriage, Jeanette (Ernie) Dingeldein, Luke, Cyril Jr. and Neil Gehl; 3 nephews, Todd Gregoire, Steve Geiger, Gary Gregoire.
A private funeral Mass will be celebrated for Ruth, though you are welcome to watch the Mass by livestream at wichmannfuneralhomes.com on Sat. April 25 at 11 AM. A Celebration of Life is being scheduled for a later time.
Due to restrictions from Covid-19, the family respectfully requests that flowers not be sent at this time.
Ruth and her family would like to thank everyone for the love, support and prayers they have given to her through the years, especially her dedicated and loving caregivers at home, the compassionate Villa and Hospice staff at St. Paul's Elder Services, Faye Rusch for her companionship and to Bob and Joann Breister who brought Ruth Holy Communion.
Mom, you were a gentle woman filled with strength and compassion. You gave us the gift of humility, gratitude and faith that we will pass down through generations. We will miss your beautiful, smiling face and those twinkling eyes, along with your filled candy dishes, talks about politics and your adorable pink bonnet. We hold you forever in our heart. Give everyone in heaven hugs from all of us left behind and dance with daddy in heaven. Until we meet again.
To leave a special message, condolences or to view the livestream of Ruth's funeral mass please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020