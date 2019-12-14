Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Ruth M. Hartjes


1923 - 2019
Ruth M. Hartjes Obituary
Ruth M. Hartjes

Kaukauna - Ruth M. Hartjes, age 96, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Paul Home. Ruth was born on August 8, 1923 in Little Chute, daughter of the late John and Antonette (Van Domelen) Van Handel. She was born one of 11 children, all who have preceded her in death.

Mom lived her life to the fullest and everyone loved her "spunk". She was a beautiful, fashionable lady and always looked her best. She could wear a hat like no one else. She loved her time at the cottage and enjoyed entertaining. She played hard and was an avid Packer fan, went hunting and fishing and just enjoyed life. As hard as she played she worked even harder. She managed "Babe Van Camps" Supper Club for the majority of her career and was justifiably proud of her accomplishments. She also worked for the Grand Chute Police Dept. and finally at Kohl's until her health issues forced her to retire at the age of 84.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lynn Landers and son-in-law Thomas Landers; her three grandchildren, Todd Landers, Kellie (Buck) Tousey and Adam Landers (significant other, Kelsey). She is also survived by a special niece, Claire Jansen and several other nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Willard "Preacher" (Mildred), Julius "Larry" (Adele "Babe"), and Clarence "Dutch" (Louise) Van Handel; her sisters, Harriet (John) Busch, Della (Elmer) Grimm, Helen (Lewis) McCormick, Edith Weyenberg, Josephine (Roman Haupt), (Adolph "Tobey" Toben), (Howard Verbeten), and two infant sisters, Cora and Jane.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, 101 Canal St., Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com. A memorial is being established.

The family would like to thank St. Paul Home and Sister Delores, including everyone at the Villa, rehab, Poppy Path and the Hospice Program, and a special thank you to Lisa from Hospice.

I am proud to be her daughter. I love her and will miss her, as will her family and the many lives she touched.

Mom, I look forward to our next "SkipBo" game

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
