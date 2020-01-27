Services
Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home
53 North Main St.
Clintonville, WI 54929
715-823-2450
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Kluth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Kluth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Kluth Obituary
Ruth M. Kluth

Appleton - Ruth M. Kluth age 96 of Appleton, passed away Sunday January 26, 2020 at Peabody Manor in Appleton.

Ruth was born on June 3, 1923 in Marion as the daughter of the late William and Ernestine (Rupp) Kuschel. Her early life was spent in the Marion home farm area and later in Clintonville; graduating from high school in 1941. She was employed as a receptionist and book keeper by the Clintonville Publishing Co., before marrying Vernon Kluth on November 4, 1944 at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville. They resided on the Kluth family farm and after retiring from farming they enjoyed many tours together. Ruth enjoyed perennial gardening, ceramics, and fishing on northern Wisconsin lakes. In 2002 the couple moved to the Heritage Retirement Home in Appleton. At the Heritage, Ruth enjoyed working for the convenience store, doing the weekly buying. She also helped make the recycled greeting cards for the store. Vernon preceded his wife in death on March 10, 2003. Ruth was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton.

Survivors include:

Her children: William (Lynda) Kluth, Barbara (Douglas) Dorn, & John (Tracey) Kluth.

7 Grandchildren: Amanda (Craig) Cameron, Michael (Ashley) Kluth, Eric (Laura) Dorn, Renee (Kyle) VanVreede, Jacob Kluth, Nathan (Meghan) Kluth, & Marcus (Amanda) Kluth.

4 Great-Granddaughters: Hannah, Brooke, Sawyer, & Emma.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernon, a brother Karl Kuschel, & sisters Linda & Alma Kuschel.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com

Ruth's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Peabody Manor and ThedaCare at Home Hopsice for the wonderful care Ruth received over the years.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent