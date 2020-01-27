|
Ruth M. Kluth
Appleton - Ruth M. Kluth age 96 of Appleton, passed away Sunday January 26, 2020 at Peabody Manor in Appleton.
Ruth was born on June 3, 1923 in Marion as the daughter of the late William and Ernestine (Rupp) Kuschel. Her early life was spent in the Marion home farm area and later in Clintonville; graduating from high school in 1941. She was employed as a receptionist and book keeper by the Clintonville Publishing Co., before marrying Vernon Kluth on November 4, 1944 at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville. They resided on the Kluth family farm and after retiring from farming they enjoyed many tours together. Ruth enjoyed perennial gardening, ceramics, and fishing on northern Wisconsin lakes. In 2002 the couple moved to the Heritage Retirement Home in Appleton. At the Heritage, Ruth enjoyed working for the convenience store, doing the weekly buying. She also helped make the recycled greeting cards for the store. Vernon preceded his wife in death on March 10, 2003. Ruth was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton.
Survivors include:
Her children: William (Lynda) Kluth, Barbara (Douglas) Dorn, & John (Tracey) Kluth.
7 Grandchildren: Amanda (Craig) Cameron, Michael (Ashley) Kluth, Eric (Laura) Dorn, Renee (Kyle) VanVreede, Jacob Kluth, Nathan (Meghan) Kluth, & Marcus (Amanda) Kluth.
4 Great-Granddaughters: Hannah, Brooke, Sawyer, & Emma.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernon, a brother Karl Kuschel, & sisters Linda & Alma Kuschel.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Ruth's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Peabody Manor and ThedaCare at Home Hopsice for the wonderful care Ruth received over the years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020