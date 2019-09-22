|
|
Ruth M. Moureau
Combined Locks - Ruth Mary Moureau, age 87, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Paul Home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Green Bay on October 9, 1931 to the late Edgar and Minnie (Bowers) LaBine. Ruth married Gerald Moureau on August 18, 1951 at St. Joseph Parish in Green Bay. She was a member of St. Paul Parish in Combined Locks. She taught religious education there for 32 years, a role she loved, guiding generations of students.
Ruth was known for making the best chocolate chip cookies. She knitted slippers and hats for her family and friends and enjoyed bowling in her younger years. Ruth wouldn't appear to have many accomplishments as the world might list them, yet the biggest accomplishment that anybody could have was exactly who she was - just one of the kindest, humblest, noblest souls you could ever meet! Her greatest joy in life was her family. She cherished the time she spent with them and adored her grandchildren.
But mostly, she was one of the kindest souls any who knew her would ever meet. As the saying goes, 'Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a Mother.' So, it was with Ruth, who taught her children through example to be kind above all else; to be responsible; to do good things and not bad; to be there for each other; to simply be good people. Her children in turn, have raised her grandchildren and great grandchildren to be the same way and so it is that she has left a wonderful tree of very good human beings, people she was proud of. She was there for children's band and choral concerts, their stage and sporting events, their awards, small or large, all while juggling the needs of seven children spread across nearly two decades. She listened to her children without judging, confident that they would do the right thing in the end. In short, she was one of the finest human beings that God has ever gifted the Earth. She was an angel among us and now resides with the angels. And her family is blessed to have had her.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gerald; children: Kathy (Tom) Peotter, Kimberly; Jeff (Lu Anne), Wrightstown; Tom (Margaret), Bourbonnais, IL; Steve (Mary), Little Chute; Jim (Kathy) Menasha; John (Cora), Kimberly; and Lisa (Tom) Vande Wettering, Hollandtown; grandchildren: Angie (Eric) Feldmann, Jenny (Tony) Guarisco, Rob (Linda Migalti) Peotter, Ann (Ryan) Mirsberger, Cole (Jenny), Zach (Whitney), Brad (Ashley), Mark, Elizabeth, Chris (Mallory), Doug, Lindsay, Andy, and Aaron Moureau, Sean, Josh (Stephanie), Luke (Rebekah), and Tyler Vande Wettering; great grandchildren: Savannah, Matteo, Serena, Amelia, Allison, Blake, Eiden, Zoey, Evelyn, Jase, Willa, and Drew, and was looking forward to the arrival of two more. She is further survived by her brothers: Leroy, Jack (Donna), Ken (Agnes), and David (Karen) LaBine; sisters: Rita (Dick) Schroeder and Sister Ruth Ann LaBine; sisters and brother-in-law: Darlene and Donna LaBine, Betty Fellows, Ernie Berger, and Rosita Moureau.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law: Harvey and Anastasia Moureau; siblings: Elroy, Edgar Jr., Larry and Susan; and Gerald's siblings: Karen Berger, Kenneth and Edmond Wayne (infant) Moureau.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at ST. PAUL PARISH (410 Wallace Street, Combined Locks) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Kysely officiating. Committal St. Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The Moureau family would like to thank the staff at St. Paul Home and St. Paul Hospice for the care and compassion Ruth was given.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019