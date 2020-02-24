|
|
Ruth M. Stevens
Appleton - Ruth M. Stevens, age 95, of Appleton and formerly of Manitowoc, Whitefish Bay and Greendale died on February 22, 2020. Ruth was born July 25, 1924, in Milwaukee to Romulus and Olive (Hartmann) Hahn.
During World War II, she was one of the women who served their country by entering the workplace on the home front in formerly all-male occupations. She was proud to have been among the first women to work for the First Wisconsin Bank in Milwaukee. In 1948, she married Edward Stevens, the love of her life and her husband for 64 years until his death in 2012. In addition to caring for her family, she was active with volunteer work, including a term as president of the Milwaukee Ladies of Charity.
She is survived by three children, Michael (Therese) Stevens of Fitchburg, Linda (Dick) Nikolai of Appleton, and Karen (Rick) Ripple of Menomonee Falls; seven grandchildren, Elisabeth Vasko (Pittsburgh, PA), Martha Stevens (Lakewood, CO), Emily Stevens (Paris, France) Pamela Nikolai (Marshfield), Tracy Nikolai (Menasha), Julie Ripple (Waukesha), and Lori Buehler (Menomonee Falls); three great-grandchildren, Elise (Pittsburgh, PA) and Hugo and Lila-Rose (Paris, France). She was predeceased by her two sisters, Gertrude Jensen and Peggy Krolikowski.
The family expresses their appreciation to the staff of Brewster Village and ThedaCare at Home Hospice, who cared for Ruth during her final days.
The funeral liturgy for Ruth will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2331 E. Lourdes Dr, on Saturday February 29th at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to your local Hospice organization.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020