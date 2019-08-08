|
Ruth Marie Schwamer
Appleton - Ruth Schwamer, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday August 6, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1931, daughter of the late Fred and Jeannetta (Probst) Steffens. Ruth was united in marriage on June 28, 1957 to Howard Schwamer. She loved spending time with family and friends. Ruth loved gardening, camping and taking many bus trips. She also loved going on the family vacation trips to Canada and Colorado. Ruth was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where she was involved in the Ladies Church Group.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Howard; four children, two sons: Michael (Linda) Schwamer, Clintonville and Gerald (Debbie) Schwamer, Navarino; two daughters ; Linda (Keith) Picard, Appleton and Sue (Eric) Melchiors, Appleton; sister, Alice (Raymond) Noffke; two brothers: Earl (Sandy) Steffens and Neil (Nancy) Steffens; two sisters in-law: Alice Steffens and Sandy Steffens; daughter in-law, Dawn Schwamer and 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Ruth was further preceded in death by one daughter, Bonnie Schwamer; and son, Jim Schwamer; her siblings: Walter (Ruth) Steffens, John Steffens, Rose Steffens, Cyril Steffens, Robert Steffens and Donald Steffens.
Funeral service for Ruth will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, with Deacon Lincoln Wood officiating. Ruth's family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 2:00 until the 4:00 PM service.
Ruth's family would like to thank Theda Care Hospice for all the excellent support and care that they have given to Ruth and our family through this difficult time.
Ruth will always be remembered by everyone for her kind heart and sweetness. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her ability to make friends where ever she would go. Ruth always took great pride in her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends. She truly will be missed by everyone she ever met.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019