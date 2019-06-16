Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Seymour, WI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Seymour, WI
Appleton - Ruth A. Prestby, 92 of Appleton, passed away Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019, at Helen's House in Appleton.

Ruth was born October 16, 1926, daughter of the late John and Loretta (Dobner) Heim. On November 26, 1954, she was united in marriage to Gordon Prestby. The couple celebrated 64 years of marriage. Gordon preceded her in death May 19, 2018.

Ruth is survived by her children: Bob (Laurie) Prestby, John (Pam) Prestby, David Prestby, Mary Deichl (Paul Cappaert); nephew, Tony Prestby; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild; former daughters-in-law Suanne and Jenny. She is further survived by her Helen's House family, especially Tammy Kleist, Ruth's "guardian angel".

She was preceded in death by an infant son Gerard; a grandson Zachary; siblings, Gen Thompson, Margaret Zellner, Richard Heim, Tom Heim.

Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Seymour, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 11:30 am-1:00 pm with funeral mass to follow at 1:00 pm with Reverend Joseph Juknialis. A private burial will take place at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Navarino. Online condolences can be expressed to Ruth's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Ruth's memory.

A special thank you to the staff of Helen's House for the beautiful care given to mom and also Unity Hospice.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019
