Ruth W. Bartelme
Menasha - Ruth W. Bartelme, age 96 of Menasha, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born October 16, 1923 in the Town of Grant, Shawano County, Wisconsin to the late Emil and Hermina (Gutt) Baerenwald. She married Herman Bartelme at Trinity Lutheran Church in Menasha.
After a brief time living in California, she and Herman moved back to Menasha where she became a very dedicated and involved member of Trinity.
Ruth is survived by her two sons: Gary (Linda), and David (Deborah); by her grandchildren: Jennifer (Fiancé Mario) Bartelme; Tricia Queen; Daniel (Kelly) Bartelme; and Sarah (Mitch) Mlodik; as well as by her great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Justin, Isiah, Kaleb, Henry, Gabriel, Samuel, and Ariel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; by a great-grandson Benjamin; and by her sister, Mae Fird.
A Funeral Service for Ruth will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 Broad St., Menasha, with Rev. Steven Billings officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Ruth will join Herman at Appleton's Highland Memorial Park.
Ruth's family would like to extend a warm thank you to Matthews of Neenah and Ascension Hospice for all of their care and compassion over the last few years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020