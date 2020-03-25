|
|
Ruth Young
Hortonville - Ruth Hoier Young, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Hortonville on March 23, 2020, following a stroke. Ruth was born on December 16, 1931, daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Hoier in the Township of Ellington. On September 29, 1953, she was united in marriage to the late Eldren (Lee) Young in Hortonville. Ruth was a mother of eight and farmed on her family farm her whole life. She was also a member of SS Peter & Paul Parish for her entire life, and a member of the Christian Mothers' Association.
Ruth is survived by seven children: Deb Gambsky, Jane (Gary) Stiles, Mark (Penny) Young, Lisa (Mike) Hogan, Brian (Sue) Young, Brenda (Doug) Schwobe, Tracy (Fred) Heimmermann, and daughter-in-law Sue Hoier. Grandchildren: Jamie (Tonya) Stiles, Katie (Ryan) Strong, Jason (Cori) Gambsky, Lindsey (Shannon) Gagnow, Mike Young, Melinda (Jason) Reinke, Miranda (Mike) Stern, Carrie (Chris) Roberts, Michelle Young, Marissa Hogan, Mikayla Hogan, Jesse (Amanda) Young, Valerie (Bill) Tobias, Laura (Kevin) Thompson, Kate (Wes) Tarr, Connie Matthews, Kimberly (David) Meyer, Ashlee (Jake) Reiland, Kaylee (Sam) Hoppe, Dylan (fiancée Amanda) Heimmermann, Lucas Heimmermann, Noah Heimmermann, and Zoey Heimmermann. Great-grandchildren: Conner, Kennedy, Keegan, Tanner, Logan, Ryen, Ella, Olivia, Ryver, Tobin, Zeke, Finnlee , Elsie, Esmae, Harley, Michael, Riley, Baby Reinke, Daniel, Aaron, Jaqua, Kayelle, Jaxon, Kingston, Clara, Lucy, Emma, Oaklee, Jaydon, Rosalee, and Lillee. Great-great grandchild: Elayna. Brother: Ronnie (Gerri) Hoier. Brothers-in-law: Norman (Carol) Young, Jerry (Linda) Young, Eugene (Lorraine) Young, and Benny (Kathy) Young. Sister-in-law: Kay Young.
Besides her husband Eldren and her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Martin Young, brothers Ed, Eugene, Gerald (Rose), Robert, (Jeanie), Leo (Nancy), and Raymond Jr. (June) Hoier, sister Carol (Ken) Wynboom, father-in-law and mother-in-law Ben and Angrose Young, sister-in-law Phyllis (Jim) Ourada and brother-in-laws Nate Young and Lorien (Joyce) Young.
Due to the current ban on statewide gatherings, Ruth's mortal remains will be blessed by Deacon Joe Lehman and laid to rest in a private burial at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Hortonville. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship and memorial are being set up.
Thanks, Mom, for leaving your legacy by touching so many lives!
Much thanks and appreciation to Living Tree in Greenville and Southern Care Hospice for their special and loving care of our mom, Ruth.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020