Ryan C. Fink
Kaukauna - Ryan C. Fink, 41, Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2019. Born on February 16, 1978, in Kaukauna, he is the son of Lyle (Theresa) Fink and Cindy (nee Seidl) (Gary) Hartzheim. On May 12, 2012, he married the former Amanda Braeger in Greenville. Ryan was the proud co-owner of Fink About It Painting.
Ryan is survived by his loving wife, Amanda; six children, Madison Braeger, Landon Lopas, Carly and Drew Bruskewitz, Tyler Fink, and Taylor Mourning; three siblings, Kyle (Terian) Fink, Nina Fink, Amy (Scott) Verboomen; parents, Lyle and Cynthia; mother-in-law, Maggie Schaeuble; maternal grandparents, Chuck and Betty Seidl; and many additional family and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Lyle Fink Jr.; paternal grandparents; and his father-in-law, David Braeger.
A private service will be held for close friends and family.
Simply Cremation is assisting the family with cremation services, (920) 431-0100.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to express online condolences to the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 21 to July 23, 2019