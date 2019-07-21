Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan C. Fink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan C. Fink Obituary
Ryan C. Fink

Kaukauna - Ryan C. Fink, 41, Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2019. Born on February 16, 1978, in Kaukauna, he is the son of Lyle (Theresa) Fink and Cindy (nee Seidl) (Gary) Hartzheim. On May 12, 2012, he married the former Amanda Braeger in Greenville. Ryan was the proud co-owner of Fink About It Painting.

Ryan is survived by his loving wife, Amanda; six children, Madison Braeger, Landon Lopas, Carly and Drew Bruskewitz, Tyler Fink, and Taylor Mourning; three siblings, Kyle (Terian) Fink, Nina Fink, Amy (Scott) Verboomen; parents, Lyle and Cynthia; mother-in-law, Maggie Schaeuble; maternal grandparents, Chuck and Betty Seidl; and many additional family and beloved friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Lyle Fink Jr.; paternal grandparents; and his father-in-law, David Braeger.

A private service will be held for close friends and family.

Simply Cremation is assisting the family with cremation services, (920) 431-0100.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to express online condolences to the family.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 21 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent