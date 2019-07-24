|
Ryan Charles Fink
Kaukauna -
1978-2019
*Obituary Addition*
Ryan Fink, 41, Kaukauna, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2019.
There will be a service and Celebration of Life at 2pm on Sunday, July 28th located at W2610 County Rd JJ in Kaukauna.
The family would also like to say thank you to Ryan's very special friend/cousin, Jeremy Biese, for always being a tremendous part of Ryan's life.
Ryan, you will be truly missed by all of us. We will keep you in our hearts forever!
We love you!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 24 to July 25, 2019