Ryan J. Sabee
Appleton - Ryan John Sabee, age 40, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at his home on October 21, 2019, after a brief illness. Ryan was born on October 11, 1979, son of Craig and Pam Sabee. He attended Appleton West High school and later Lawrence University.
Ryan is survived by his parents: Craig and Pam Sabee; grandmother: Dorothy Sprague; siblings: Christina (Nathan Dintenfass), Eric (Elizabeth), and Ross (Vanessa); and nephews: Dylan, Kai, Ethan, and Escher. He is further survived by many loving relatives.
The funeral service for Ryan will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St, Appleton. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. For the full obituary or to offer condolences, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019