Ryan Rieckmann
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Ryan Rieckmann


1974 - 2019
Ryan Rieckmann Obituary
Ryan Rieckmann

Milwaukee, Formerly of Fremont - Ryan Ralph Rieckmann, age 45, of Milwaukee, formerly of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, 2019.Milwaukee. He was born on August 29, 1974 in Neenah, WI, the son of Ralph and Marie (Thieme) Rieckmann. Ryan graduated from New London High School on 1993 and later moved to Milwaukee where he worked as a bartender and also delivered coffee for Valentine Coffee Roasters in the Milwaukee area. Ryan loved listening to all varieties of music and attending concerts. He was a Milwaukee Bucks fan and also loved watching hockey.

Ryan is survived by his father, Ralph, Fremont; his brother, Rob Rieckmann, Readfield, his nephew, Levi Rieckmann; uncle, Willard (Natalie) Rieckmann, Fremont; aunt, Marjorie Sampson; special friend, Bryn Aschenbrener, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Rev. Connie Bramlett will officiate. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home on Saturday, from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
