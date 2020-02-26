|
S. Joseph Timmers
Sturgeon Bay - S. Joseph Timmers, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on February 23, 2020. He was born in Appleton, Wisconsin October 2nd, 1950 to Sylvester and Blanche (VanHoof) Timmers.
Joseph attended school at Saint Coletta's School in Jefferson, Wisconsin until moving to the Good Shepherd Manor, first in Ohio and then in Illinois. While at the Manor, Joseph led a very active life living in a group home, working at K-Mart, and participating in Special Olympics. Throughout his years at school Joseph enjoyed coming home to Appleton often to spend time with family.
In 2010 Joseph moved to Door County to be closer to his family. He lived with his niece Julie and great niece Ashley, right next door to his sister Carol and brother-in-law Pat. Some of Joseph's favorite pastimes were playing Yatzhee, Space Bug, and Aggravation. He loved the farm, especially the dogs, cats, and horses.
Joseph attended the Sunshine House where he enjoyed working and socializing with his many friends. Joseph was a member of Saint Peter and Paul Church and the Sturgeon Bay Lions. In 2017 Joseph moved to Kewaunee Care Center where the staff grew to love him and took excellent care of him.
Joseph is survived by his brother Tom (Ginny) Timmers, Neenah, Wisconsin, eleven nieces and nephews, many cousins and all of their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol (Patrick) Pflieger, brothers Dick (Lee) Timmers, and Bill Timmers.
Joseph lived his entire life devoted to God and to his family. He was always happy and his smile brought out the best in everyone he met. We were all Blessed to have had him in our lives. Heaven is surely rejoicing to welcome him home.
A memorial service will be held for Joseph in the spring. The family would like to thank the staffs at Kewaunee Care Center and Southern Care Hospice. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020