Sally A. Griesbach
Menasha - Sally A. Griesbach (Stadler), age 89, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sally, the daughter of William and Evelyn Stadler, was born in 1930 in Appleton, WI. Sally attended St. Mary's High School and was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Menasha.
She had fond memories of working at Oaks Candies in Appleton when she was young, and for several years worked at Jandrey's in downtown Neenah and at the First National Bank in Menasha. Sally served on the Board of Directors of the Menasha Public Library. She was a founding member of LIR (Learning in Retirement) and enjoyed going to various educational and wellness retreats such as Elderhostel.
Some of her favorite memories were from the trips she took with her sister, Betty Burroughs, including trips to Milwaukee, Chicago, and Minneapolis/St. Paul to attend theater performances, and also to places like the Big Top Chautauqua and Door County. Their trips to Europe were always great adventures. Sally loved to read, was a talented quilter, home decorator, and was an avid craftsperson. She made dozens of unique dolls in styles ranging from old fashioned to whimsical to stylized elves to Victorian.
Sally also crafted hand-made greeting cards. People who received them over the years still tell her family how special they were and how much they loved them. Sally was a wonderful cook who often tested new recipes from various cookbooks. Family dinners (which always included dessert) were usually delicious - and were always interesting.
Sally is survived by her three sons, Steve Griesbach, Menasha, Mike (Barb) Griesbach, Harvard, MA, and Jim Griesbach, Menasha; two daughters, Mary Griesbach, Menasha, and Patty Griesbach, Menasha; sister, Betty Burroughs, Appleton; and brother, Karl (Judy) Stadler, Madison, WI; four grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Griesbach who passed away in 2013; her daughter, Marian, who died during childbirth; her son, Greg, who died at 18 in a car accident; her parents, William and Evelyn Stadler, Appleton; and her brother Bill (Betty) Stadler, Seattle, WA.
A private family funeral service conducted by Reverend Bill Swichtenberg (Sally's nephew) was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Menasha on Monday, August 26, 2019. A mass dedicated to Sally will be held at St. Mary's Church at a future date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 27, 2019