Sally A. Knope
Shawano - Sally Ann Kersten Knope passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, on July 24, 1950 to Edward and Joyce (Boardman) Kersten. She graduated from Appleton High School East in 1968 and City College of Cosmetology, Appleton in 1969. She also attended NWTC in Green Bay.
Sally married Terry Knope on May 16, 1970 at First Congregational Church in Appleton.
Sally worked at Cook's Drug Store in Shawano, the Office Shop and Frontier Communications. She enjoyed cooking, baking and collecting cookbooks. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Church on the Hill (United Methodist Church) in Shawano and served on various committees at the church including Trustees, Nominating Committee and Events committees.
Sally is survived by her children Terry Knope, Jr., Aaron (Kim) Knope, and Katrina Knope Schroeder (Shawn Thorne); as well as her grandchildren Kalleigh & Karter Schroeder and Summit & Aurora Knope. She is further survived by her brother Steve (Doris) Kersten, and Steve's children Andrew, Laura, and Holly, aunts Shirley (Jerry) Herbst, Jan Erdmann, Sharon (Jim) Erdmann, and Karen Boardman; aunt Dawn Boardman; best friend Connie (Bob) Wendt; and many cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Terry in January of 2019, her parents, grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12th from 9 AM - 11 AM at Church on the Hill, 1000 Engel Drive, Shawano. A service celebrating her will follow at 11 AM at the Church. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions of Green Bay has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019