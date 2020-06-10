Sally BaumannShawano - Sally Baumann, age 73, of Shawano, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Sally was born in Shawano on January 6, 1947, the only child of the late Victor and Mildred (Hartleben) Schreiber. She graduated from Shawano High School with the Class of 1965. She was also a graduate of Patricia Stevens Executive Secretarial College, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in June 1966. On May 20, 1967 she was united in marriage to Kenneth F. Baumann, at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano. They shared 45 years together before his death on December 16, 2012.Sally was a legal secretary/legal assistant by profession and previously worked for the law offices of Niemann, Hibbard & Schumann, in Watertown, Wisconsin; Adams, Cooke, Loehning & Woodrow, in Neenah; Shawano Co. Clerk of Courts and Shawano Co. Dept. of Social Services; Herrling Clark Law Firm, in Appleton; and retired in 2012 as a Legal Assistant for Adams & Woodrow, in Neenah. She had currently been working part-time for Shawano County, first in the Shawano County Sheriff's Office and then in the Courthouse for several different offices.She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano and was a past member of the Senior Choir. She was also a past member of Sweet Adelines in Shawano and a past Secretary/Treasurer of the Baumann Family Reunion. She had an interest in genealogy and local history and was a lifetime member of the Shawano County Historical Society and currently serving on their Board of Directors. She loved playing the online lottery, attending the Shawano stock car races, collecting creamer and sugar sets and attending the Shawano County Fair every day. Sally was instrumental in creating the Baumann Memorial Automotive Scholarship to assist graduates of Shawano High School. She also regularly volunteered at SAM's House and Toys for Tots. She was a "cat person" and could not resist feeding the stray or feral cats showing up daily at her patio for a handout and rescued many abandoned kittens by bottle-feeding and using her bathtub as their temporary home. Most of all, she was a proud breast cancer survivor and never lost a chance to tell her story and promote timely mammograms. She enjoyed spending countless hours with her grandchildren every chance she got.She is survived by her son, Kendall (Christine) Baumann, of Menasha; her daughters, Tiffany (Allen "Butch") Hokenstad, of Shawano, and Bryanna Wendt, of Shawano; also her foster goddaughter, Wendy Staley, of Bonduel; her eight grandchildren, Andria Baumann, of Bonduel; Sophia (fiancée, Scott) Baumann, of Franklin, WI; Joshua Bishop, of Neenah; Cody Hokenstad, of Marion; Kelsey (Marcus) Yarie, of Wausau; and Mitchell, Syrena and Ethan Wendt, of Shawano; her five great-grandchildren, Autumn Bishop, Grayson and Parker Bishop (twins), and Carsyn and Maveryck Yarie; her four foster grandchildren, Kora, Mason, Nash and Briella of Bonduel; her brother-in-law, Harold (Judy) Baumann, of Green Bay; her former sister-in-law, Joyce (James) Wickman, of Shawano; and goddaughter, Ann Marie Clark, of New Mexico. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews; and special cousins, Alyce (Jerry) Koenig, Neil (Martha) Kleemann, Kathy Kluth, Richard (Gail) Schoepke, and Robert Schoepke. Her lapcats, Kitty, Calico, and Little Guy, will especially miss her.She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Arthur Baumann and Ruth Retzlaff; stepfather-in-law, Carl Retzlaff; her brother-in-law, Rodney Baumann; her sister-in-law, Laurel "Lolly" Baumann; her cousins, Janice Schreiber-Newcomb, Donna Meyer, and Butch Mech; also aunts and uncles.Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano and from 10:00 am until the time of services to be held at St. James Lutheran Church, Shawano, on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 am, with Rev. Mark Drengler officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for the Shawano County Historical Society, Cats Anonymous, Inc. and Shawano Cares About Critters.Sally would also like to acknowledge Dr. Talbot for the excellent care he gave her over the years.The family would like to thank ThedaCare at Home Hospice staff for their loving care, especially Molly, Katie, Tammy, Roxanne, and Stuart. Also to her daughter, Bryanna, who made it possible for her to stay at home in her last days."Love Lives On Forever"