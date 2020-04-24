Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Pickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally M. Pickett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally M. Pickett Obituary
Sally M. Pickett

Appleton - Sally Mae Pickett, 75, died Friday April 17, 2020, at her home. She was born in Milwaukee on January 31, 1945, daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Ellen (Dixon) McAllister. Sally married Searl Pickett on October 28, 1963.

Sally had several jobs, including being a business owner. Sally worked at Kohl's, Fruit Ranch, J.C. Penney's, and Shopko in lawn and garden. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Visiting Nurses Association. Sally was also a sole proprietor, she started Candy Kitchen and learned to create homemade, hand dipped chocolates. She converted an old U. S. Postal Service Mail truck into an ice cream truck, and drove around neighborhoods selling ice cream and candy.

Sally enjoyed spending time with her family, flower gardening, the occasional vegetable garden, and bird watching. Her favorite place to be was her trailer in Waupaca, where she would plant alfalfa and sorghum for the deer to eat. She enjoyed sitting in her trailer and watching the deer and turkey come onto her land. She also enjoyed attracting birds to her land.

Sally is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Searl; their four children, daughters: Jill Pickett and Amy (Steve) Stedl; sons: Michael (Annie) and Mark; four grandchildren: Ryan (Sara) Pautz, Skylar and Reed Pickett, and Owen VanRoy; two great-grandchildren; Liam and Ellie Pautz, a sister, Jane (Jan) Brehmer; and several nieces and nephews.

She was further preceded in death by her parents Ray and Mary Ellen (Dixon) McAllister, Sister Sue Seibert, brother-in-law Gilbert Seibert, and daughter-in-law Diane Pickett

Sally's immediate family celebrated her life on April 22.

Sally's family would like to extend a special thank you to Westgor Funeral home in Neenah for assisting with the private family service and cremation.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave; (920) 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent