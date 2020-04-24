|
Sally M. Pickett
Appleton - Sally Mae Pickett, 75, died Friday April 17, 2020, at her home. She was born in Milwaukee on January 31, 1945, daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Ellen (Dixon) McAllister. Sally married Searl Pickett on October 28, 1963.
Sally had several jobs, including being a business owner. Sally worked at Kohl's, Fruit Ranch, J.C. Penney's, and Shopko in lawn and garden. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Visiting Nurses Association. Sally was also a sole proprietor, she started Candy Kitchen and learned to create homemade, hand dipped chocolates. She converted an old U. S. Postal Service Mail truck into an ice cream truck, and drove around neighborhoods selling ice cream and candy.
Sally enjoyed spending time with her family, flower gardening, the occasional vegetable garden, and bird watching. Her favorite place to be was her trailer in Waupaca, where she would plant alfalfa and sorghum for the deer to eat. She enjoyed sitting in her trailer and watching the deer and turkey come onto her land. She also enjoyed attracting birds to her land.
Sally is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Searl; their four children, daughters: Jill Pickett and Amy (Steve) Stedl; sons: Michael (Annie) and Mark; four grandchildren: Ryan (Sara) Pautz, Skylar and Reed Pickett, and Owen VanRoy; two great-grandchildren; Liam and Ellie Pautz, a sister, Jane (Jan) Brehmer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was further preceded in death by her parents Ray and Mary Ellen (Dixon) McAllister, Sister Sue Seibert, brother-in-law Gilbert Seibert, and daughter-in-law Diane Pickett
Sally's immediate family celebrated her life on April 22.
Sally's family would like to extend a special thank you to Westgor Funeral home in Neenah for assisting with the private family service and cremation.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020