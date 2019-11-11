|
Salvatore Cuomo
Hortonville - Salvatore Cuomo "Sal" formerly of New London passed away on November 9, 2019 following a short illness. He was born on September 27, 1932 in Detroit MI, son of the late Mathew and Rose (Loverel) Cuomo. Sal served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He attended Michigan State University, graduating with a degree in food service. Sal worked and retired from Kimberly Clark in Neenah as a food services manager. He enjoyed a good fish fry and watching Fox News. Sal was a member of the New London Rotary Club and was active in other civic organizations.
He is survived by his children: Matt (Beverly), Miami, FL, Bob (Richelle), Wales, WI, Mike (Zenaida), San Antonio, TX, Sal, Jr., Stevens Point, WI and John, Neenah, WI. Sal is further survived by thirteen grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Private Memorial Service will be held. Burial will be in the Central Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in King.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019