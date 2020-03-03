Services
More Obituaries for Sam Pickard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Pickard


1933 - 2020
Sam Pickard Obituary
Sam Pickard

Springfield, OR - Sam Pickard, age 86, passed away February 19 in Springfield, Oregon. Born October 1, 1933 in Neenah, Wisconsin, he was the fifth child of Samuel Nelson and Dorothea Wilgus Pickard.

Sam grew up in Wisconsin, attending elementary and middle school in Neenah and high school at Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam. He went on to receive an Economics degree from Ripon College in 1955. Sam served as 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Harrison, Indiana from 1955-1957. He moved to California in 1957 and earned his MBA from Stanford University in 1959. Sam remained in the San Francisco Bay Area to pursue a 30 year banking career and raise his family.

Sam was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, known by many for his generosity, sense of humor, kindness, and sincerity. Giving back to his community was important to Sam. He donated countless hours and money to organizations such as the Visiting Nurses Association, Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church, YMCA, Wayland Academy, Stanford University, Kiwanis, Rotary, and United Way, to name a few. Sam was especially committed to his alma mater, Ripon College.

Good natured and humble, Sam was content with life's simple pleasures whether watching the sunrise, working in the yard, listening to his wife play the piano, going for walks, enjoying a ballgame, or taking road trips. He kept a low profile even as an athlete, but knew his way around a golf course and the dance floor.

Sam is survived by his children Ann Pickard, Sam Pickard Jr., and Kathi (Steve) Bean, grandchildren Cameron and Dana Bean; brothers/sisters-in-law, David and Judy Kent, Mitzi Pickard, John Shaw,19 nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Carmen, his parents, brothers Jim and Tom, and twin sisters Judy and Julie.

His family would like to thank the staff at Elder Health & Living in Springfield for their loving care of Sam during the past 2 1/2 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

A private burial will be held in Neenah, Wisconsin at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
postcrescent