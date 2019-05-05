|
Appleton - A celebration of the life of Sande Krizek is set for Saturday, May 11, at Fox Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in the Fellowship Room, 2600 E. Philip Lane, Appleton. The family invites friends to gather from 11 a.m. to noon for a light buffet lunch, followed by a service at noon. Dress is informal. Some family members and friends will have participated in the American Cancer Society's Sole Burner, annual 5K run/walk, in which Sande often took part. Sande, 64, beloved nurse, massage therapist, and friend to all, died November 7, 2018, from complications of a glioblastoma brain tumor. We look forward to sharing memories of her indomitable spirit.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to charity.
