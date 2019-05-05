Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fox Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in the Fellowship Room
2600 E. Philip Lane
Appleton, WI
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Fox Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
2600 E. Philip Lane
Appleton, WI
Appleton - A celebration of the life of Sande Krizek is set for Saturday, May 11, at Fox Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in the Fellowship Room, 2600 E. Philip Lane, Appleton. The family invites friends to gather from 11 a.m. to noon for a light buffet lunch, followed by a service at noon. Dress is informal. Some family members and friends will have participated in the American Cancer Society's Sole Burner, annual 5K run/walk, in which Sande often took part. Sande, 64, beloved nurse, massage therapist, and friend to all, died November 7, 2018, from complications of a glioblastoma brain tumor. We look forward to sharing memories of her indomitable spirit.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019
