Sandra Bergsbaken
Greenville, Wisconsin - Sandra "Grandma Sandee" Bergsbaken, age 77, of Greenville, Wisconsin, passed away on September 18, 2020 at St. Mary Hospital in Green Bay, WI.
Sandra was born on December 22, 1942 in Appleton, WI to the late Robert and Blanche Nissen. On May 11, 1963 she married Jack Bergsbaken.
When in Appleton, Sandee was employed by H.C. Prange, Treasure Island and A.A.L. Sandee and Jack moved to Tucson, AZ and later Pocatello, ID, where Sandee was employed by the Tucson Police Department and volunteered at the Chubbuck, Idaho Police Department. Recently, she volunteered at the Elementary School in Greenville, WI.
She gave herself to everyone she encountered. The effect she had on the lives of others has been immeasurable and her spirit will be irreplaceable.
Sandee is survived by her husband, Jack; 3 sons, Todd, Joel (Jeva) and Brad (Zhanna); 2 grandchildren, Michael (Allen) and Zinnia; brothers, Bruce (Eenie) Nissen, Steve (Kim) Nissen and Bob (Chris) Nissen; sister-in-law, Arbutus (Boots) Krueger; many nieces, nephews, dear family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Sandee was preceded in death by her siblings, Suzanna Butler and Dennis Nissen; parents-in-law, Osborne and Molly Bergsbaken; siblings-in-law, Daryl (Marie) Bergsbaken, Jarvis (Ella) Bergsbaken, Leon (Emogene) Bergsbaken, Willis (Doris) Bergsbaken and Thomas (Gloria) Bergsbaken.
Due to the current circumstances, no memorial service will be held at this time.
