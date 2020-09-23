1/1
Sandra Bergsbaken
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Bergsbaken

Greenville, Wisconsin - Sandra "Grandma Sandee" Bergsbaken, age 77, of Greenville, Wisconsin, passed away on September 18, 2020 at St. Mary Hospital in Green Bay, WI.

Sandra was born on December 22, 1942 in Appleton, WI to the late Robert and Blanche Nissen. On May 11, 1963 she married Jack Bergsbaken.

When in Appleton, Sandee was employed by H.C. Prange, Treasure Island and A.A.L. Sandee and Jack moved to Tucson, AZ and later Pocatello, ID, where Sandee was employed by the Tucson Police Department and volunteered at the Chubbuck, Idaho Police Department. Recently, she volunteered at the Elementary School in Greenville, WI.

She gave herself to everyone she encountered. The effect she had on the lives of others has been immeasurable and her spirit will be irreplaceable.

Sandee is survived by her husband, Jack; 3 sons, Todd, Joel (Jeva) and Brad (Zhanna); 2 grandchildren, Michael (Allen) and Zinnia; brothers, Bruce (Eenie) Nissen, Steve (Kim) Nissen and Bob (Chris) Nissen; sister-in-law, Arbutus (Boots) Krueger; many nieces, nephews, dear family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sandee was preceded in death by her siblings, Suzanna Butler and Dennis Nissen; parents-in-law, Osborne and Molly Bergsbaken; siblings-in-law, Daryl (Marie) Bergsbaken, Jarvis (Ella) Bergsbaken, Leon (Emogene) Bergsbaken, Willis (Doris) Bergsbaken and Thomas (Gloria) Bergsbaken.

Due to the current circumstances, no memorial service will be held at this time.

To leave a special message or condolences for Sandee's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved