Sandra "Sandy" Butelewski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra "Sandy" Butelewski

Watersmeet, MI - Sandra "Sandy" Butelewski, age 76, a resident of Watersmeet, MI died on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at UP Health Systems in Marquette, MI. She was born in Kaukauna, WI on August 22, 1943 to Frank and Harriet Weyenberg.

Sandy graduated from Kaukauna High School. She was employed at East Wisconsin Savings Bank in Kaukauna for 44 years and retired in 2005. Sandy married Bill Butelewski on September 30, 1967 at St. John's Catholic Church in Little Chute, WI.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Harriet; brother-in-law: John Hameister. She is survived by her husband: William Butelewski; brother: Thomas (Karen) Weyenberg of Kimberly, WI; sisters: Maxine (Vernon) Newhouse of Kaukauna, WI, Glenda Kufner of Appleton, WI; sister-in-laws: Judy Hameister of Combined Locks, WI, Sue Steeps of Appleton, WI, Gail Weber of Little Chute, WI, Diane (Bob) Managan of Appleton, WI and Terri Taggart of Oshkosh, WI.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved