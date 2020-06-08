Sandra "Sandy" Butelewski
Watersmeet, MI - Sandra "Sandy" Butelewski, age 76, a resident of Watersmeet, MI died on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at UP Health Systems in Marquette, MI. She was born in Kaukauna, WI on August 22, 1943 to Frank and Harriet Weyenberg.
Sandy graduated from Kaukauna High School. She was employed at East Wisconsin Savings Bank in Kaukauna for 44 years and retired in 2005. Sandy married Bill Butelewski on September 30, 1967 at St. John's Catholic Church in Little Chute, WI.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Harriet; brother-in-law: John Hameister. She is survived by her husband: William Butelewski; brother: Thomas (Karen) Weyenberg of Kimberly, WI; sisters: Maxine (Vernon) Newhouse of Kaukauna, WI, Glenda Kufner of Appleton, WI; sister-in-laws: Judy Hameister of Combined Locks, WI, Sue Steeps of Appleton, WI, Gail Weber of Little Chute, WI, Diane (Bob) Managan of Appleton, WI and Terri Taggart of Oshkosh, WI.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Watersmeet, MI - Sandra "Sandy" Butelewski, age 76, a resident of Watersmeet, MI died on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at UP Health Systems in Marquette, MI. She was born in Kaukauna, WI on August 22, 1943 to Frank and Harriet Weyenberg.
Sandy graduated from Kaukauna High School. She was employed at East Wisconsin Savings Bank in Kaukauna for 44 years and retired in 2005. Sandy married Bill Butelewski on September 30, 1967 at St. John's Catholic Church in Little Chute, WI.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Harriet; brother-in-law: John Hameister. She is survived by her husband: William Butelewski; brother: Thomas (Karen) Weyenberg of Kimberly, WI; sisters: Maxine (Vernon) Newhouse of Kaukauna, WI, Glenda Kufner of Appleton, WI; sister-in-laws: Judy Hameister of Combined Locks, WI, Sue Steeps of Appleton, WI, Gail Weber of Little Chute, WI, Diane (Bob) Managan of Appleton, WI and Terri Taggart of Oshkosh, WI.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.