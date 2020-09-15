Sandra "Sandy" (Weyenberg) Butelewski
Watersmeet, Mi - Sandra "Sandy" Butelewski, age 76, a resident of Watersmeet, MI passed away on June 3, 2020. She was born in Kaukauna, WI on August 22, 1943 to Frank and Harriet (Vissers) Weyenberg.
Sandy graduated from Kaukauna High School, and was employed at East Wisconsin Savings Bank in Kaukauna for 44 years. She married William Butelewski on September 30, 1967 at St. John's Catholic Church in Little Chute, WI.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Harriet; sister: Donna Danke: brother-in-laws: Jim Kufner, John Hameister: father and mother-in-law Ray and Wilma Butelewski: sister-in-law Diane Managan. Sandy is survived by her husband: William; brother: Thomas (Karen) Weyenberg of Kimberly, WI; sisters: Maxine (Vern) Newhouse of Freedom, WI and Glenda Kufner of Appleton, WI: sister-in-laws Judy Hameister of Combined Locks, WI, Sue Steeps of Appleton, WI, Gail Weber of Little Chute, WI, Terry Taggart of Oshkosh, WI; brother-in-law: Bob Managan of Appleton, WI.
Visitation will be at the Immaculate Conception Church, E23933 D Ave., Watersmeet, MI. on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:30 to time of service. Funeral mass will be held at 1:00 following visitation. In lieu of flowers, per Sandy's wishes, a memorial fund to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
will be established. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating at the church and masks will be required.
