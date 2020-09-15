1/1
Sandra "Sandy" (Weyenberg) Butelewski
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra "Sandy" (Weyenberg) Butelewski

Watersmeet, Mi - Sandra "Sandy" Butelewski, age 76, a resident of Watersmeet, MI passed away on June 3, 2020. She was born in Kaukauna, WI on August 22, 1943 to Frank and Harriet (Vissers) Weyenberg.

Sandy graduated from Kaukauna High School, and was employed at East Wisconsin Savings Bank in Kaukauna for 44 years. She married William Butelewski on September 30, 1967 at St. John's Catholic Church in Little Chute, WI.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Harriet; sister: Donna Danke: brother-in-laws: Jim Kufner, John Hameister: father and mother-in-law Ray and Wilma Butelewski: sister-in-law Diane Managan. Sandy is survived by her husband: William; brother: Thomas (Karen) Weyenberg of Kimberly, WI; sisters: Maxine (Vern) Newhouse of Freedom, WI and Glenda Kufner of Appleton, WI: sister-in-laws Judy Hameister of Combined Locks, WI, Sue Steeps of Appleton, WI, Gail Weber of Little Chute, WI, Terry Taggart of Oshkosh, WI; brother-in-law: Bob Managan of Appleton, WI.

Visitation will be at the Immaculate Conception Church, E23933 D Ave., Watersmeet, MI. on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:30 to time of service. Funeral mass will be held at 1:00 following visitation. In lieu of flowers, per Sandy's wishes, a memorial fund to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be established. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating at the church and masks will be required.

On-line condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI 54521
(715) 479-4777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved