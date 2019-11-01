|
Sandra C. Brown
Kaukauna - Sandy Brown, age 78 of Kaukauna, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Appleton. Sandy was born in Laona on December 18, 1940, daughter of the late Austin and Bernice (Meyer) Leach. She married Kenneth Bey, Jr. and they were blessed with three children. Ken died in 1966. In 1970, she married Roy Brown, and together they shared forty-nine years together.
Everyone will remember Sandy as a very social person who loved to plan family events - she was a real party girl! She loved her cats, caring for her garden, crafts and ceramics, cooking, baking, and sharng her treats with others. She was a generous woman who would do anything for anyone at any time. When it came to laundry time, nobody could fold socks like Sandy.
Sandy was known to bribe her doctor with her homemade jelly in an effort to get him to ignore her smoking! For some forty years, she worked as a waitress at the Fox Valley Auto Auction.
Sandy is survived by her husband: Roy Brown of Kaukauna; three children: Andrea (Steve) Gilson of Denmark, Kenneth Bey of Kiel, and Steven (Dianna) Bey of Stockbridge; nine grandchildren: Eric Gilson, Jesse Klister, Kyle Bey, Kara Bey, Kearsten Peters, Haley Bey, Connor Bey, Justin Bey, and Cole Bey. The great-grandchildren are Hayden, Tucker, Parker, and Hayden. She is also survived by two brothers: Austin "Buck" (Sharon) Leach of Two Rivers and Ward (Marilyn) Leach of Laona; and in-laws: Dale (LaVonne) Brown of Riverside, Illinois and Ray (Karen) Brown of De Pere. She will be dearly missed by her good friends Sharon, Mary, Carolyn, Rose, and Carol. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth Bey, and her brother-in-law David Brown.
A memorial service for Sandy will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Fargo Funeral Home, located at 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Kaukauna, with Chaplain Judy Koeune - Brown officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
For more information or to share a memory of Sandy, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019