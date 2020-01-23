|
Sandra (Mattek) Hansel
Menasha - Sandra Jane (Mattek) Hansel passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 75 at Rennes Health Center in Appleton. Sandra was born on March 5, 1944 to the late Pastor Floyd and Marcella Mattek. Sandra married George Edward Hansel on February 9, 1963. George and Sandra were married for almost 57 years. Sandra was a loving wife and mother, a stay-at-home mom raising their four sons.
Sandra is survived by her husband, George; her sons: Michael (Sandy) Hansel of Appleton; Scott (Billie) Hansel of Neenah; Corey Hansel (friend Cyndi) of El Cajon, CA; and Sean (Francis) Hansel of Peachtree City, GA. Sandra is also survived by her ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Sandra will be remembered for her love of God and His word, the playing of her piano, and those Volkswagen Beetles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Pastor Floyd Mattek; her mother, Marcella Elsa Agnes Mattek; and her sister, Judith.
A Funeral Service for Sandra will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home with Rev. DJ Engelbrecht officiating. Family and friends may visit from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Sandra will be laid to rest in Appleton's Highland Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the very caring staff of Heartland Hospice Care. Thank you to family and friends for their support during this difficult time.
Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Rd., Menasha 720-0314
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020