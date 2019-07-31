Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra J. Kuhn


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra J. Kuhn Obituary
Sandra J. Kuhn

Little Chute - Sandra J. Kuhn, age 72, of Little Chute, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 29, 2019. Sandra was born on February 18, 1947 and was the daughter of Harold R. and Marjorie Mae (Redepenning) Clark. Sandra graduated from Wautoma HS in 1965. She married Arden Kuhn Sr. on Sept. 16, 1967 in Redgranite, WI. Sandra and Arden lived many years in Neenah,WI where they raised their family. Arden preceded Sandra in death on July 25, 2003. Sandra had a love for music and was very proud of earning a Bachelor's degree in Music at the age of 55. She was an active member of the Kimberly Community Band and was a song leader at Christ the King Lutheran Church, were she was a member.

Sandra is survived by her children: Arden Jr. (fiance' Wendy Webster) Kuhn, Christine (Gary) Gast, Stephen (Jessica) Kuhn and Bryan Kuhn; her grandchildren: Rachel, Olivia, Seth, Aria and Ella. She is furthered survived by her siblings, Kitty Clark Cole, Bill (Lori) Clark, Mary Jane (Harold) Blunk and her sister-in-law Sara Clark. Sandra is also survived by her special friend, Dan Vanevenhoven and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Clark, and many in-laws.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 601 S. Washington St, Combined Locks with Pastor Dara Clifford officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Wautoma. Memorial Funds will be given to the Kimberly Community Band and to Christ the King Church. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent