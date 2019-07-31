|
Sandra J. Kuhn
Little Chute - Sandra J. Kuhn, age 72, of Little Chute, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 29, 2019. Sandra was born on February 18, 1947 and was the daughter of Harold R. and Marjorie Mae (Redepenning) Clark. Sandra graduated from Wautoma HS in 1965. She married Arden Kuhn Sr. on Sept. 16, 1967 in Redgranite, WI. Sandra and Arden lived many years in Neenah,WI where they raised their family. Arden preceded Sandra in death on July 25, 2003. Sandra had a love for music and was very proud of earning a Bachelor's degree in Music at the age of 55. She was an active member of the Kimberly Community Band and was a song leader at Christ the King Lutheran Church, were she was a member.
Sandra is survived by her children: Arden Jr. (fiance' Wendy Webster) Kuhn, Christine (Gary) Gast, Stephen (Jessica) Kuhn and Bryan Kuhn; her grandchildren: Rachel, Olivia, Seth, Aria and Ella. She is furthered survived by her siblings, Kitty Clark Cole, Bill (Lori) Clark, Mary Jane (Harold) Blunk and her sister-in-law Sara Clark. Sandra is also survived by her special friend, Dan Vanevenhoven and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Clark, and many in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 601 S. Washington St, Combined Locks with Pastor Dara Clifford officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Wautoma. Memorial Funds will be given to the Kimberly Community Band and to Christ the King Church. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019