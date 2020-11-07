1/1
Sandra J. Verhoven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra J. Verhoven

Appleton - Sandra J. Verhoven, 66, Appleton, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at a local skilled nursing facility, She was born April 25, 1954 in Askeaton WI a daughter of Bernice and the late Sylvester Verhoven. She enjoyed spending time with family, game nights and going out with friends. Sandra is survived by her children Aaron (Francesca) Kushava, Jacksonville FL, and Kathryn Kushava, Milwaukee; 4 grandchildren Isabelle, Leo, Zackary and Kaliyah; Siblings, Joe (Barbara) Verhoven, Madison, Pat (Paul) Champeau, Green Bay, Mike Verhoven, De Pere, Jane (Brian) Smits, Appleton, Vicki (Curt) Turner, Green Bay, Rose (Paul) Lewis, De Pere, Jenny (Brad) Stallsmith, Green Bay and brother-in-law Rick (Lynn) Rechek, Manitowoc; Nieces and Nephews, Philip (Samantha) Champeau, Sarah Champeau, Justine (Ruben) Figueroa, Morgan Napier, Brianna Smits, and Joshua Smits. Sandra was preceded in death by her sister Mary Rechek. Family will be having a private celebration. The family would like to thank the staff at Crossroads Nursing Hospice and Heartland Hospice. Also to her care team with Community Care Inc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved