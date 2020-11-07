Sandra J. Verhoven



Appleton - Sandra J. Verhoven, 66, Appleton, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at a local skilled nursing facility, She was born April 25, 1954 in Askeaton WI a daughter of Bernice and the late Sylvester Verhoven. She enjoyed spending time with family, game nights and going out with friends. Sandra is survived by her children Aaron (Francesca) Kushava, Jacksonville FL, and Kathryn Kushava, Milwaukee; 4 grandchildren Isabelle, Leo, Zackary and Kaliyah; Siblings, Joe (Barbara) Verhoven, Madison, Pat (Paul) Champeau, Green Bay, Mike Verhoven, De Pere, Jane (Brian) Smits, Appleton, Vicki (Curt) Turner, Green Bay, Rose (Paul) Lewis, De Pere, Jenny (Brad) Stallsmith, Green Bay and brother-in-law Rick (Lynn) Rechek, Manitowoc; Nieces and Nephews, Philip (Samantha) Champeau, Sarah Champeau, Justine (Ruben) Figueroa, Morgan Napier, Brianna Smits, and Joshua Smits. Sandra was preceded in death by her sister Mary Rechek. Family will be having a private celebration. The family would like to thank the staff at Crossroads Nursing Hospice and Heartland Hospice. Also to her care team with Community Care Inc.









