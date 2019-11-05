|
|
Sandra K. Eastman
Appleton - Sandra K Eastman, age 75, passed away unexpectedly October 31, 2019, at UW Health Hospital in Madison due to complications from heart surgery. Sandy was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on January 5, 1944 to Joyce and Glen Wrobel. Glen died in World War II shortly after Sandy's birth. Sandy was raised by her parents, Joyce and Tom Butler in LaCrosse where she graduated from LaCrosse Aquinas in 1962. Sandy moved to Appleton to raise her family and spent the majority of her adult life as a member of the Appleton Community.
While in Appleton, Sandy received her nursing degree which started her 40-year career in the field. Sandy worked at Oral Surgeons of Appleton, LaSalle Clinic in Neenah, and for Dr. Jack Meyer in Little Chute. Sandy was put on this earth to take care of other people. It began with her helping raise her 7 younger siblings, continued with her dedication to her 3 children, and culminated in her making a career out of taking care of people who needed her. Sandy loved her seasonal vacations to Gulf Shores with family and friends. Traveling gave her such tremendous joy and freedom from what was at times a tough road. It also gave her a chance to spend time with family. She loved going out to dinner, having an occasional glass of wine...or 2. She had a love/hate relationship watching the Packers and Cubs, mainly because of her incredible passion for both. She was a voracious reader of all things. She loved watching all of her "programs" on TV, including some guilty pleasures. Sandy was also a proud member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for over 30 years, and recently started attending Fox Valley Universalist Unitarian Church. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She cared so deeply for them all and loved them unconditionally. She was never afraid to tell us what was on her mind. She couldn't stand mean people, and always rooted for the underdog. Her empathy for others was unparalleled. She was a best friend to so many.
She will be deeply missed by her children; Jim Eastman of Fremont, Cathi (Dave) Simon of Chicago, and Eric (Emily) Eastman of Appleton. She is further survived by her grandchildren; Tara (Billy) Baierl, Ally Eastman, Alix (fiance Alex) Simon, Claire Simon, and Oscar Eastman. She is also survived by her siblings: Jennifer Harris, Joanne (Gary) Longway, Mike (Karen) Butler, Tom Butler, Julie Butler, Pat Butler, and Debbie (John) VanRooy. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Judy Eastman and daughter-in-law Dianne Harke Eastman.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and Tom Butler and Glen Wrobel, her brother-in-law Bill Harris, brother-in-law Al Eastman, and her beloved french bulldog Didi.
Per Sandy's wishes there will be no funeral or visitation. Instead there will be a celebration of Sandy's life for all family and friends at a date and location to be determined.
Sandy's family would like to thank the staff at UW Health Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Heart and Lung Transplant Unit for their kindness and caring to both our mom and her family. We would also like to thank Dr. Hermsen and his surgery staff for all they did to try to save mom.
Mom, I loved our Tuesday nights hanging out. I loved how much you loved your family. But most of all I loved how much you loved Oscar, and how much he loved you. We will make sure that Oscar will always know his Mimi. -Love, Eric, Emily, and Oscar
Mom, you were my best friend and biggest fan. I will miss our almost daily phone calls to talk about our day, and your wonderful hugs. You have been there for me always. In the last year and a half you've encouraged me and told me how proud you are of me during my nursing school adventure. You will not physically be at my graduation, but I know you will be watching and spreading your angel wings around me to help me through that day. Thank you for being the best mom and gramma to my girls! I love you so much mommy. - Love, Cathi, Dave, Alix, and Claire.
Grandma, you were always there for us no matter what. Thank you for helping our Dad through so much and always being by his side. We will never forget our shared love of reality T.V., dinners together, and most recently traveling together. We will love you forever. -Love, Jim, Tara and Ally
For more information or to share a memory of Sandy, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019