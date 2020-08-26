Sandra "Sandie" L. (Harp) Blohn
Appleton - Sandra L. Blohm (Harp) of Menasha, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by her family before crossing over to her heavenly home.
Sandie was born December 16, 1944 in Appleton, to the late Otto and Mabel (Krueger) Harp. She was united in marriage on December 15, 1974 to her beloved late husband, Frederick Blohm. They shared 39 years together and had 4 children. Family was her priority.
Sandie's faith was a vital aspect of her life. She took full advantage of being a witness for Christ whenever possible. She was a proud member of Cornerstone Church and through that membership became an avid volunteer for the Food Pantry.
She loved traveling and made it to all 50 states, as well as Canada, England, Mexico, and Israel. It wasn't uncommon for Sandie and Fred to pack up a cooler full of food, a duffle bag of clothes, and a traveling coffee pot in 30 minutes or less and hit the road with no formal plans being made.
There was no question that Sandie was bold in her thoughts and words, her petite frame wasn't to be mistaken for her giant convictions. She didn't mince words and you knew right where she stood. But because of her willingness to listen, many sought her out because she could find a way to make sense of the confusing, soften a hardened heart, lift you up when down, and provide a safe place of unconditional love and understanding. She had no idea how many lives she touched while she was here.
Her focus and greatest joys were spending times with her vast circle of family and friends. Sandie participated in several softball leagues as a pitcher well into her early 60's. She could be easily be talked into games of cribbage and sheepshead anywhere. She looked forward to spending time with her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews (young and old alike)…whether that was at sporting events, grandparents days at school, babysitting, attending plays, graduations and in the recent years became an ever present "Race Grandma" at WIR (racetrack) every Thursday night.
If you were sitting at her dinner table, you were getting a great meal because she was an amazing cook and her potato salad was always a requested item. Sandie's fondness for telling stories from the past always brought laughter for all to hear. She was and will always be our respected and much-loved matriarch of the family. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband and parents; Sandie is further preceded in death by her sister: Shirley Seehawer; nephew: Scott Seehawer; her father- and mother in law: Elmer and Dorothy Blohm; sisters-in-law: Kathy Blohm and Peggy Blohm; and brother-in-law: Marshall Moseng.
Sandie is survived by her children: Deb (Chuck) Wolf, Dean (Judy) Jahnke, Doug (Jennie) Blohm, Dan (Suzie) Blohm (and adopted in heart) Stacie (Keith) Patchett; grandchildren: Shannon (Justin), Shelby, Scott, Shaina, Garrett, Audrie, William, Corbin, Calvin (and adopted by heart) Cassandra, Annalise, Ava, and Alaina; sister: Delores Moseng; sisters- and brothers-in-law: Allan Blohm, Pam (Sheldon) Klockzien, Paul (Beth) Blohm, and Ted (Sue) Blohm; as well as many loving relatives and friends.
A public visitation is scheduled from 9 -11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 Superior St., Appleton; with a private family service to follow with Pastor Jeremy Harris from Cornerstone Church presiding. Sadly, due to COVID-19 restrictions the service is limited to family only; however, a livestream viewing link can found on the funeral home's website www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
. There will be a 1 p.m. interment at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Appleton.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Theda Clark Medical Center for the care and compassion they showed during this difficult time. Also, a sincere thank you goes to Preferred Home Health Care for providing Sandie with the means to continue independent living in her own home for the past few months, which was a true blessing for her.