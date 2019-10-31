|
Sandra L. Stone
Appleton - Sandra "Sandy" Lee (Meidam) Stone, 75, of Appleton, returned to her heavenly father on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born on August 7, 1944, in Appleton to the late Stephen and Ethel (Froehlich) Meidam. Sandy was united in marriage to Paul Stone on July 13, 1972, in Illinois. She graduated from Fox Valley Lutheran High School and went on to work at Thrivent for 41 ½ years. Sandy was strong in her faith and was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Appleton, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenville, and making Eternal Love Lutheran Church of Appleton her parish for the last 10 years. She enjoyed weaving baskets, creating stain glass and pottery for her family. Sandy relished in her girls' trips with her long-time friends. She was fond of going to the cabin on Little Long Lake in Wabeno. Sandy appreciated the holidays where she could spend time with her family and friends creating memories. She was an active volunteer with the Community Clothes Closet and St. Joseph Food Pantry.
Sandy is survived by her children: Shane (Tanya) Stone and Travis Stone, step-children: Vickie Leonard, Donna (John) Howard and Doug Stone, grandchildren: Kendall Stone and Trey Schmitz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, brother Dave Meidam and grand-daughter Danielle Stone.
A funeral service for Sandy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Eternal Love Lutheran Church, 1011 E. Midway Road, Appleton. A time for visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Sandy's name to St. Joseph Food Pantry.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019