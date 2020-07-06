Sandra L. VoightShiocton - Sandra L. Voight, age 73, passed away at her residence due to complications from bone marrow cancer on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Sandra was born on March 15, 1947 in New London to the late Maurice and Louella (Strong) Conlon. Sandra was united in marriage to Victor Voight on October 23, 1965.Sandra is survived by her husband; children, Virginia Voight and Victor (Jennifer) Voight; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law and sister-in-law.A private family service for Sandra will be held at a later date.