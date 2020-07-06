1/1
Sandra L. Voight
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra L. Voight

Shiocton - Sandra L. Voight, age 73, passed away at her residence due to complications from bone marrow cancer on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Sandra was born on March 15, 1947 in New London to the late Maurice and Louella (Strong) Conlon. Sandra was united in marriage to Victor Voight on October 23, 1965.

Sandra is survived by her husband; children, Virginia Voight and Victor (Jennifer) Voight; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law and sister-in-law.

A private family service for Sandra will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved