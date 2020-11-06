Sandra Lee Spiegl
Sandra Lee Spiegl, formerly of Antigo, passed away on November 4, 2020 at Brewster Village in Appleton at the age of 76.
Sandy is survived by husband; Peter Spiegl of Greenville, daughter; Kelly (Paul) Giese of Greenville, son; Ryan (Amy) Spiegl of Greenville, sisters; Karen (Mark) Mueller of Spooner, Joan (Gary) Borneman of Weston, and Pam (Barry) Parlier of Schofield and grandchildren; Gavin Giese, Farrah Giese, Porter Spiegl, and Cason Spiegl.
